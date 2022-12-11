Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.16. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

