Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average of $123.67.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

