Utah Retirement Systems Has $11 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.