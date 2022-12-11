Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

