Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNC stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.