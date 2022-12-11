Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Activision Blizzard

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

