Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

