Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Booking were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,019.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,875.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,912.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

