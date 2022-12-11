Utah Retirement Systems Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.43.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $528.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

