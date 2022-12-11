Utah Retirement Systems Has $12.17 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 207,791 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems owned approximately 0.08% of UDR worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 183.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 91.5% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Down 0.6 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.