Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $270.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 468.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.