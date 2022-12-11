Colony Group LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

