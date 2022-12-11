Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,308 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 88,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

