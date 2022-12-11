RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 51,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.56 and a 200-day moving average of $244.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

