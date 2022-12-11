Colony Group LLC Sells 368 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

