Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

