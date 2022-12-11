Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boeing were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $179.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.84. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.