Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $206.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

