Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $348.83 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.77. The firm has a market cap of $335.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

