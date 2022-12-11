M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $562,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.