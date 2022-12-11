M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,043.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 576,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 197,095 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $535,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WM opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

