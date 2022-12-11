M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $694,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $28.65 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

