M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.94.

