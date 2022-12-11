United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.