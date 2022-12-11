Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,857 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $321,036,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $267,791,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $55.61 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

