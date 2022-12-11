M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.11.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock opened at $560.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

