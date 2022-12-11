Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $483.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

