Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $77,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $434.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

