Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $312.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.11 and a 1-year high of $324.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.