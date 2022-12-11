Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

OXY opened at $62.60 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.