Intrust Bank NA Has $689,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.52 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

