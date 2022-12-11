Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

ROST opened at $114.89 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

