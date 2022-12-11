Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $9,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.
CubeSmart Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
