Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $9,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.