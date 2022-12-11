Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Position Lowered by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after acquiring an additional 568,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

