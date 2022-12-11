637 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 241.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 127.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,497,000 after purchasing an additional 298,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.