Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 67,289 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67,289 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

