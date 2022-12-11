Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $27,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.88%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.