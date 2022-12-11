Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 132,115 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,115 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Equity Residential by 481.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,767,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.0 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.