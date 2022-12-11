United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Cigna by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $332.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $211.97 and a 52 week high of $336.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.84.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

