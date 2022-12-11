United Services Automobile Association Invests $3.13 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 192.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.