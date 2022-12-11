United Services Automobile Association Invests $3.17 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GRMN opened at $95.03 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

