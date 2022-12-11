SVB Wealth LLC Sells 38,321 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,321 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $352.63 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $368.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

