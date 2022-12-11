Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lowered by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,878 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $124.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

