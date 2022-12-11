SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

