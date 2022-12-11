SVB Wealth LLC Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,268 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.98. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

