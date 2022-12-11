Colony Group LLC Buys 5,523 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 29.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

NYSE BAM opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

