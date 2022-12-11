Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 76,855 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1,626.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,855 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cintas were worth $30,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $453.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.73. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $463.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

