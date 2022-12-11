Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

