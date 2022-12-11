Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $26.25 Million Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

