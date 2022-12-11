Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,663 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

